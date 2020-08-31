Madonna fans think star is eyeing Julia Garner for rumoured biopic

A rumoured Madonna biopic might have found its star, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the singer has started following Ozark actor Julia Garner on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Madonna revealed that she was working on a screenplay with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

Whether it’s a biopic is yet to be officially confirmed, but the pop star took to social media to post a short video captioned: “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?”

Cody wrote the screenplays for films including Juno, Jennifer’s Body and Young Adult, as well as the book for the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill.

Now, fans have spotted that Madonna and her long-time manager Guy Oseary have both followed Garner on Instagram.

The actor, who has starred in The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Assistant, bears a striking resemblance to a young Madonna which has sparked speculation that they might have their eyes on her for a rumoured biopic.

Madonna is now following ozarks Julia garner ….will she be playing M in the biopic?? 🧐 I hope so…she’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/vwdfFlBnUm — Pauly•C (@ipaulyc454) August 28, 2020

Madonna and Guy Oseary just followed Julia Garner on IG. Um…. Diablo Cody-written biopic??!! pic.twitter.com/t5XU8c1nfH — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) August 28, 2020

The aroma…is that an Oscar I smell? https://t.co/poaod1L4eN — The California Roll You Didn’t Come Here For (@yosoymichael) August 29, 2020

In 2017, Madonna responded to news that a biopic film called Blond Ambition is in the works.

Written by rising star screenwriter Elyse Hollander, the film’s script topped 2016’s “Black List” – an annual ranking of Hollywood’s best un-produced screenplays. It was picked up by Universal Pictures.

However, the singer took to Twitter to seemingly address the plans, suggesting that the film does not have her approval. She wrote: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”