Madonna has revealed that she’s currently working on a “visual autobiography” about her life.

The Queen of Pop stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (October 7) to promote her new Madame X documentary, which debuts on MTV UK and Paramount+ this evening (October 8).

She also discussed what projects she has coming up in the future, including a film about her life, which she referred to as a “visual autobiography”. “Don’t call it a biopic,” Madonna told host Jimmy Fallon.

“The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me,” she told Fallon, “but they’re always men.”

She explained that Universal had tried to make a film but failed; she said that the studio sent her a draft script, which she described as “the most hideous superficial crap I ever read”, and that they had tapped up a “total misogynist” to direct it.

“Why would these people make a movie about my life?” she continued. “There’s nothing true in the script, the guy who is making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation of women, no respect for women.”

“I just threw down the gauntlet,” Madonna added, before saying that if anyone is going to do a film about her life then it is going to be her.

You can watch the interview with Fallon below:

Madonna’s Madame X documentary chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name.

Directed by Ricardo Gomes, the concert film, which airs on MTV UK tonight at 10pm BST, features an array of footage from the singer’s 2019-2020 tour including shots of the 48 on-stage performers (including Madonna’s children as well as musicians and dancers from around the world) and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

