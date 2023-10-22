Madonna on surviving bacterial infection: “It’s a fucking miracle that I’m here right now”

Madonna gave a tearful speech about surviving a bacterial infection earlier this year during her ‘Celebration’ show in Belgium last night (October 21).

The legendary artist spent several days in ICU in June, which lead to some of the dates on her 40th anniversary tour being postponed. It was reported that the singer’s relatives were initially “preparing for the worst” when they discovered how unwell she was.

While Madonna had touched on her illness during her recent four-date run at The O2, she spoke about it in more detail last night. Incidentally, she also said she was feeling unwell at the present moment and she had taken to the stage an hour behind schedule.

“Less than four months ago, I was in the hospital and I was unconscious and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said. “It’s a fucking miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me, she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.”

“I had this strange thought,” she continued. “I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live. And I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you that I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support.”

Madonna’s mother died from breast cancer when the singer was only five years old.

Madonna put on an incredible show last night. She said she wasn't feeling well. It's hard not to wonder if she's really not well though, pushing through with the tour so soon after her illness. I hope she and her business people are taking good care of her. pic.twitter.com/FtboL4oqwD — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 22, 2023

Elsewhere during her residency at The O2, Madonna addressed the current Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing her exasperation at how human beings are capable of “being so cruel to one another”.

The artist urged the crowd to “remember we are human beings here” because “we cannot lose our humanity” and to make a difference by bringing “light into the world”.

She is due to return to The O2 for two more shows on her ‘Celebration’ tour in December.