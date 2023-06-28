Madonna postpones ‘Celebration’ tour after intensive care hospitalisation

Madonna has postponed her ‘Celebration’ world tour after being hospitalised in intensive care due to a bacterial infection.

The pop icon was supposed to embark on a massive 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour next month, which would have kicked off in Vancouver, BC on July 15. Other stops in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities up until early October when the dates hit the London and various cities in Europe.

Now, a statement from Madonna’s manager Guy Osears reads: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Page Six reports that the 64-year-old singer was rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday and was intubated overnight, but is now out of the ICU.

According to CNN, a source close to the pop icon shared that she is “out of the ICU and recovering.”

She was set to touch down in the UK on October 14 for a headline performance at The O2. That concert will kick start the European leg of the singer’s tour ahead of further stop-offs in Antwerp, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam and beyond.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said of the upcoming trek in a previous statement.

Per a press release, ‘The Celebration Tour’ is set to take fans on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pay homage to the city of New York where her career in music began.

In other news, the pop singer recent joined forces with Sam Smith on their latest track ‘Vulgar’.

Produced by Smith themself, alongside Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder and Jimmy Napes and production contributions from Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D’Elia, the track features sultry lyrics from the two pop stars.

Kylie Minogue recently teased a potential Madonna collab while at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York.

“I would love to,” shared Minogue. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Madonna is also a leading contender a being a potential headliner at Glastonbury 2024. If her ‘Celebration Tour’ ends at the end of January next year in Mexico and extends it into 2024, the pop icon would fit into co-organiser Emily Eavis’ comments about two female headliners who have never played Worthy Farm before.