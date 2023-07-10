Madonna gives update on ‘Celebration’ tour following hospitalisation

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

Madonna was supposed to embark on a massive 40th anniversary ‘Celebration’ tour this month, which would have kicked off in Vancouver, BC on July 15. Other stops in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas. The tour will now commence in October in Europe rather than the original dates in North America. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

On June 29, Madonna was discharged from hospital and is reported to be recovering at home.

Before her hospitalisation, Madonna joined forces with Sam Smith on the track ‘Vulgar’. She was also rumoured to collaborate with fellow pop star, Kylie Minogue.

“I would love to [collaborate],” said Minogue at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Meanwhile, Madonna is also strongly rumoured to be one of the female headliners booked to headline Glastonbury 2024. Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis previously revealed that she has confirmed one female headliner and is “close” to confirming another, and that neither act have ever played Worthy Farm before.