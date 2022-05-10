Madonna readies NFT collection that includes her avatar giving birth to a tree

Madonna is preparing to release a charitable NFT collection that includes a video of her avatar giving birth to a rapidly growing tree.

The pop star’s Mother Of Creation collection is described in press material as a “labour of love” made over the course of a year with digital artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) who sold an NFT last year for $69million (£55million) [via Billboard].

All proceeds from the trio of digitally rendered collectables will go to three charities: the Voices of Children Foundation, which helps women and children affected by the war in Ukraine; the City of Joy Foundation, which advocates for victims of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Black Mama’s Bail Out, which provides bail for incarcerated caregivers.

Madonna’s Mother Of Creation videos are part of an “NFT triptych”. They “represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world”.

The artworks cast Madonna in the central role of motherhood and creator, with one piece showing her likeness giving birth to a tree.

Mother Of Nature is the first work in the series, which is followed by Mother Of Evolution (containing lyrics from ‘Justify My Love’ and original music by Igor Bardykin) and, lastly, Mother Of Technology.

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view,” Madonna said in a statement.

Since the beginning of time……..👀🌎🤰🫃 Leaning into a new virtual world with @beeple Check back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare. All proceeds to benefit these organizations: @NationalBailOut@vday @voices_org_ua pic.twitter.com/ab2RkP47kv — Madonna (@Madonna) May 9, 2022

“It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art. I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The three artworks will be auctioned off tomorrow (May 11) through the NFT marketplace SuperRare. Moonpay, a crypto platform that assisted with the project, will also donate $100,000 to each of the aforementioned charities.

Meanwhile, the pop singer has shared details of ‘Finally Enough Love’, a new compilation celebrating her record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Madonna’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Search I Find’, which featured on her ‘Madame X’ album, earned the artist her 50th number one on the Dance Club Songs chart in the US in February 2020.

The achievement made Madonna the first and only artist with 50 number ones on any single Billboard chart.

Madonna is now set to further celebrate that success by releasing the career-spanning ‘Finally Enough Love’ collection digitally on June 24, before a physical release follows on August 19. Pre-order is available now from here and here.