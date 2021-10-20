NewsMusic News

Madonna says she’s “almost finished” the script for her biopic

The singer is co-writing and co-directing the forthcoming "visual autobiography" of her life

By Sam Moore
madonna
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Picture: John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Madonna has provided a fresh update on the progress of her upcoming film biopic.

The singer announced last month that she is co-directing and co-writing the forthcoming film, which she recently described as a “visual autobiography”.

Posting on Instagram last night (October 19), Madonna shared a series of photos including one which showed her posing with what appears to be the script for the film.

Advertisement

“Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished and for the support of my beautiful children!” she wrote. You can see the post below.

Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who can be seen in the background of the script photo, is working on the script with Madonna. Diablo Cody – who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007 for Juno – is also reportedly working on the project.

Last week Madonna reflected on the creative process behind the film, saying that “writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had”.

“It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she added.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Madonna held a secret ‘Madame X’ gig in New York and ended it by taking the show to the streets of Harlem.

The original concert took place at Ginny’s Supper Club and was held to celebrate the release of the film version of Madame X.

Advertisement
Advertisement