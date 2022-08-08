Madonna teams up with viral star Saucy Santana for ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’

Madonna has teamed up with Internet sensation Saucy Santana for a remix of his 2020 viral hit ‘Material Girl’ – check out ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ below.

“I’m not fancy, I just love fancy shit. Make a budget disappear like a magic trick. Make him buy me everything, I don’t have to pick. Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick,” raps Madonna to kick off the track while the pre-chorus features the line “I’m a material girl, so don’t waste this. If you not a material girl, then you basic”.

Check out ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ below:

Santana’s ‘Material Girl’ went viral on TikTok and caught the eye of Madonna, who invited him to perform with her at New York City Pride earlier this year.

Talking about it with the Grammy website, Santana said: “It was like my dream to be able to go to the studio with the Material Girl. Being able to be around her, seeing how hard she still works.”

“It was a surprise because I was hand-chosen by Madonna,” Santana continued. “It wasn’t a favour. She specifically asked for Saucy Santana. Madonna is an icon. If you think real fast, ‘who is bigger than Madonna?’ you can’t even name anybody. You will literally have to ponder. Just for me to be in that space was amazing.”

Later this month, Madonna is set to release ‘Finally Enough Love’, a new compilation celebrating the singer’s record 50 chart-topping hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

In other collaboration news, Madonna recently teamed up with Beyoncé for a remix of ‘Renaissance”s lead track ‘Break My Soul’, dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’.

Madonna has also revealed she has no plans to sell her sprawling back catalogue. When asked why she wouldn’t consider doing so – as the likes of Justin Timberlake, Sting and the estate of David Bowie have in recent months – she responded bluntly: “Because they’re my songs. Ownership is everything isn’t it?”