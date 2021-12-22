Madonna teases new music set to arrive next year: “So great to be back in the studio”

Madonna has teased that she’s working on new music which is set to arrive sometime in the upcoming new year.

The pop icon – whose last album was 2019’s ‘Madame X’ – took to Instagram on Monday (December 20) to share a series of photos including one that shows her laying down vocals in the studio.

“So great to be back in the studio making Music again,” Madonna captioned the post. “Suprises [sic] in the New Year.”

She also shared a number of pics with the artists she’s been working with, including Rae Sremmurd hitmaker Swae Lee, producer and engineer Lauren D’Elia, and writer Jozzy, who is best known for penning Billy Ray Cyrus‘ verse on Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’.

This isn’t the first time Madonna and Swae have linked up on a track – they previously worked together on ‘Crave’, which appeared on Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ album.

Speaking at the time, Swae discussed what it was like working with the superstar. “I was very excited when Madonna approached me,” he told Variety. “It was dope to hear that she loved my music, you know what I’m saying? I jumped to whatever she wanted me to do.

“We chilled in the studio in L.A. Just me, her and Mike Dean just coming up with songs… singing in front of her live, and we would just bounce ideas off each other, it was cool.”

In a four-star review of ‘Madame X’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “For the first time since ‘Confessions On A Dance Floor’, perhaps, there’s a glint in Madonna’s eye; her visible, un-eyepatched one, at least.

“Sonically restless, ‘Madame X’ doesn’t imitate current pop trends as much as it mangles them into new shapes. A record that grapples with being “just way too much”, ultimately, it refuses to tone things down.”

Last month, Madonna hit out at Instagram for removing a series of raunchy pictures she shared on the social media platform.

The pop legend posted a series of images of herself on and underneath a bed, wearing a cut-out bra, a thong, fishnet tights and high heels, in November.

Resharing the images with a few well-placed emojis, Madonna said the originals had been removed “without warning or notification” and that Instagram had told her management it was because “a small portion” of the star’s nipple was exposed.

The pictures went viral, which in turn prompted 50 Cent to have a dig at the pop star. The rapper reposted one image with the caption: “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

The queen of pop responded, saying: “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In a since-deleted Tweet, 50 then apologised for his remarks, saying: “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna shared what she called a “delayed clap back” video, responding to 50’s apology, calling it “fake”, “bullshit” and “not valid”.