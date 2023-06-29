Madonna’s family “was preparing for the worst” after she was taken to intensive care

Madonna’s relatives were allegedly “preparing for the worst” after she was admitted to intensive care last week.

It was reported last night that the 64-year-old pop icon was hospitalised and spent time in an intensive care unit after she was diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection. She is now in a stable condition and is “expected to make a full recovery”.

The news of her health was announced by her longtime manager Guy Oseary, who revealed on Instagram that the singer would be postponing all of the dates on her upcoming 40th-anniversary tour following a medical emergency.

Now, a relative has revealed that the condition was so serious that Madonna’s family members were “preparing for the worst”, as they all “believed they we may lose her”.

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the relative told the DailyMail. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday… Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

They also explained why they felt it was necessary to postpone all upcoming live performances, saying that the singer has a tendency to believe she is “invincible”, and will sacrifice her health for her career.

“All of Madonna’s family members have come together over this. And it served as a reminder to the singer that she needed to take care of herself,” they said. “This really woke her the fuck up. She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months.”

They continued: “She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not. She also believes that she is invincible.

“Everything, including this tour, is taking a backseat right now and no one is allowed to even mention anything work-related around her because she will lose her shit. She will put her career and her fame before her health until the day she is dead.”

The now-postponed ‘Celebration’ tour would have kicked off in Vancouver on July 15. Other stops scheduled in North America included New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and would have run up until early October.

From there, she would have begun the European leg of the tour, featuring dates in numerous cities across Europe, as a stop at London’s O2 Arena.

As per reports by DailyMail, the singer had been working around the clock to ensure the tour was perfect before she was hospitalised, and had been rehearsing six days a week with her crew.

In other news, the pop singer recently joined forces with Sam Smith on their latest track ‘Vulgar’ and was rumoured to be making a potential collaboration with Kylie Minogue.

“I would love to [collaborate],” shared Minogue while at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Madonna is also a leading contender to be a potential headliner at Glastonbury 2024. If her ‘Celebration Tour’ ends at the end of January next year in Mexico and extends into 2024, the pop icon would fit into co-organiser Emily Eavis’ comments about two female headliners who have never played Worthy Farm before.