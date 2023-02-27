Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has died, aged 66

Madonna‘s older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66, a family member has confirmed.

Ciccone, one of the pop icon’s seven siblings, reportedly passed away on Friday night (February 24).

The news was shared by Madonna’s brother-in-law Joe Henry, who is married the star’s sister, Melanie Ciccone.

Advertisement

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote on Instagram.

“Anthony was a complex character, and God knows we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. Trouble fades; and family remains – with hands reached across the table.

“I want to think the God your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Madonna has not publicly commented on Ciccone’s death, but did tap ‘like’ on the post (according to BBC).

Ciccone had reportedly struggled with alcoholism and spent many years homeless, becoming estranged with his family.

Advertisement

“I’m a zero in their eyes; a non-person. I’m an embarrassment,” he told the Daily Mail in 2011.

“If I froze to death, my family probably wouldn’t know or care about it for six months.”

It was reported in 2017 that Ciccone had attended a rehab programme and reconnected with family.

Madonna will be embarking on a 35+ date ‘Celebration Tour’ across North America and Europe this year to celebrate 40 years in music.

The tour includes six London dates at The O2 Arena, after several extra were added due to “sensation demand”, along with further dates added in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan and Barcelona and more.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the singer said in a statement.