Mae Muller announces debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late’

Mae Muller has finally announced her debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’.

Today (May 24), Muller revealed the album’s title, cover art, track list and release date. Titled ‘Sorry I’m Late’, the 17-track debut will be made available from September 15 via Capitol Records/EMI. Pre-orders are available here.

The album announce comes shortly after Muller represented the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. While Muller – and her original track ‘I Wrote A Song’ – made it to the grand finals, she ultimately did not win the contest.

MY DEBUT ALBUM SORRY I’M LATE OUT SEPTEMBER 15TH!!!

i can’t believe i’m typing this but it’s happening!!!

thank you for sticking with me, i can’t wait to laugh, dance, sing & cry with you to this album!!! ❤️ i love it almost as much as i love all of you https://t.co/jBorbUfAjD pic.twitter.com/uj9RXAif3N — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 24, 2023

Advertisement

Muller said of her upcoming album via a press statement: “I can’t wait for the fans that have stuck by me from the beginning to hear the record, and for those that have been so supportive on my Eurovision journey to hear more music. I’m really showing a different side of myself on this album: a vulnerable one, one that I haven’t spoken about before. I can be strong, sassy, confident, and I can also be sad and have my low moments, but I’m still me… it’s just as empowering to show both sides”

‘I Wrote A Song’ will feature on her upcoming debut album, which also includes previously released singles ‘I Just Came To Dance’ and ‘Better Days’ featuring Polo G. Check out the album’s complete tracklist and album cover below.

‘I Just Came To Dance’ ‘Sorry Daniel’ ‘Bitch With A Broken Heart’ ‘I Wrote A Song’ ‘Me, Myself & I’ ‘Tatiana’ (feat. Dylan) ‘Somebody New’ ‘I Wish I Could Hate You’ ‘Little Bit Sad’ ‘MTJL’ ‘Breathe’ ‘Something Real’ ‘Nervous (In A Good Way)’ ‘Better Days’ (NEIKED x Mae Muller x Polo G) ‘Porn Lied To Us’ ‘Miss America’ ‘Written By A Woman’

Following the album’s release, Muller will tour the UK, performing in six cities between November 20 and November 27. Check out her UK tour dates below and get your tickets here.

November 20 – Glasgow – SWG3

November 21 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

November 23 – London – Roundhouse

November 24 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

November 25 – Leeds – Beckett Student’s Union

November 27 – Dublin – The Academy