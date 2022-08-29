maeshima soshi releases Airliftz remix of 2021 single ‘Out of Time’ featuring Talitha.

Japanese producer maeshima soshi has released an Airliftz remix of his 2021 single ‘Out of Time’ with Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha.

The remix was released on streaming platforms on August 26 and sees Malaysian rapper-producer Airliftz putting his spin on the sultry R&B single, turning it into a club-ready remix that retains the breathy delivery of Talitha’s vocals.

Listen to Airliftz’ remix of ‘Out of Time’ below.

‘Out of Time’ was first released in October last year ahead of soshi’s sophomore album ‘Yet’, which he released in its entirety earlier this year in April. The record also included a collaboration with fellow SASAKRECT Inc artist OHTORA on the track ‘Mirror’ and Seoul-born, Tokyo-raised DJ YonYon on the track ‘Found Me’.

soshi first made his debut with the 2019 track ‘Slide’ featuring k-over and electronic duo City Your City. He released his debut album ‘Wave’ in June 2020.

Airliftz most recently released a smooth love song about an old flame in his new single ‘Honest’. The track was released on streaming platforms on August 19, and was followed by a music video on August 28.

‘Honest’ is the rapper’s second single of the year and follows his debut track for Red Records, ‘Not Today’, which was released earlier this year in March. The prolific artist also recently appeared on Shelhiel’s 2022 Valentine’s Day track ‘Runnin, Merindu’ alongside NYK following his stint as a lyricist for social media personality turned rapper Luqman Podolski on the track ‘Ring Ring’.

Singer-songwriter Talitha put out her first single of 2022 in the track ‘gave you my h3@rt’, which was released on July 15. It was her first solo material following a series of collaborations including the crossover single ‘Tonight’ with fellow Malaysian indie acts MFMF and RESORTS.

Her seven-track debut album ‘hi, i like you’ was launched on October 30 2020, and follows Talitha’s first EP ‘Boys’ and five singles over the last two years.