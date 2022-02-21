Maggie Rogers’ new album is “done”

Maggie Rogers has revealed that she’s finished her second album.

Writing in an Instagram message shared over the weekend, the singer-songwriter said that she was “celebrating” the achievement by going to watch a monster truck show. A photo of her posing from stadium stands accompanied the post.

Rogers’ previous album, ‘Heard It It In A Past Life‘, was released in 2019. Her last release was the single ‘Love You For A Long Time‘ from the same year.

It’s not known at this stage when Rogers intends to release her new album.

Last May, Rogers wrote on Twitter that the album is “grunge disco songwriter chic”. In October she said that she’ll tour the album in question “for a lifetime”.

The US artist began documenting the process of making her second studio effort in the summer of 2020, and continued to do so over the course of 2021.

Last March she wrote: “This record is my favourite work i’ve ever made. feels like being 17 again. everything so fresh and free.”

In 2020 the musician teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Goo Goo Dolls’ classic ‘Iris’ in celebration of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election. Proceeds from the joint rendition went to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation Fair Fight.

NME‘s four-star review of her debut album praised the “organic, earthy vibe that permeates” through its songs, writing that Rogers pens “empowering, honest songs about falling hopelessly in love, getting your heart broken and discovering your self-worth.

“Her debut album is the work of an idiosyncratic talent.”