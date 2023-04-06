Maggie Rogers has announced new 2023 US tour dates, which will feature anti-scalping measures and tickets sold in-person at box offices.

The singer recently brought her ‘Feral Joy’ tour to United States in support of last year’s ‘Surrender’ LP, and has now detailed new dates for summer.

The shows, Rogers’ biggest to date that will see her playing alongside Soccer Mommy and Alvvays, will feature a pre-sale window of in-person ticket sales at box offices tomorrow (April 7) before regular online sales begin.

Advertisement

She explained on Instagram: “There’s a lot of conversation right now about combatting bots and making sure tickets get directly into the hands of fans, and at a reasonable price. Ticketing fees have never been higher and a lot of people, me included, are justifiably frustrated and concerned.

“I’ve been thinking about this over the last few months and wanted to provide you with another option. So this time, in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees – we’re going analog. Come buy a ticket like its 1965.”

She added: “Here’s how it’s gunna work… Tomorrow, for one day only, we’re running an in person pre-sale where you can go directly to your local box office to buy a ticket. There’s a two ticket per person limit, but you can choose any ticket you want – all of the prices and tiers will be available, along with exclusive merch and a special playlist I cooked up just for box office day.”

See the tour dates below and find full details on the box office sales and other pre-sales here. Online tickets will then go on general sale here on Friday, April 14 at 10am local time.

Rogers has also revealed that she will sell tickets herself for the Forest Hills Stadium show at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg box office in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

Maggie Rogers will play:

Advertisement

JULY 2023

24 – Charlotte, NC, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

25 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater*

27 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium*

28 – Newport, RI, Newport Folk Festival

29 – Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center*

31 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point*

AUGUST 2023

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage*

9 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

10 – Orem, UT, UCCU Center#

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl#

16 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater#

17 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield#

29 – Washington, D.C., The Atlantis

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays

Back in February, Rogers said she noticed more people having panic attacks at her gigs since the pandemic.

“So something is happening on this tour that we have never ever experienced before,” she said in the video message, “which is that we’re seeing more people than ever either pass out or have panic attacks in the audience”.

She added: “Obviously it’s been a really long time since we’ve been in crowds, and concerts may not be the most natural space after the couple years we’ve spent in the pandemic, and I’ve never been more grateful to the community around my music for the way they’ve been taking care of each other.

Rogers then issued a “friendly reminder that if you’re coming to a show [to] please stay hydrated, try not to lock your knees if you’re standing for a really long time, take some breaks, and just do everything you can to keep everyone safe and healthy around you.”

Reviewing Maggie Rogers’ gig at London’s Alexandra Palace late last year, NME wrote: “People have come here, to this space, wanting to let go. This is that moment. Rogers sends us on our way, a little lighter than we were before.”