Maggie Rogers unveils details of new album, ‘Surrender’

Maggie Rogers has today (March 30) unveiled details of her new album, ‘Surrender’.

The 12-track album will arrive on July 29 via Polydor and fans can pre-order the album here.

The record, which was co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers, is the follow-up to, ‘Heard It In A Past Life‘, which was released in 2019. Her last single release was ‘Love You For A Long Time‘ from the same year.

Advertisement

A statement says the album “fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.

“Allowing herself abundant space to examine and embody the most complex emotions, Rogers’ fierce, unflinching vulnerability ultimately alchemizes all that heightened feeling into her most joyful output yet: a body of work built for the sweaty immediacy of live performance, raw and revelatory and primed for shared abandon.”

You can watch the trailer for the album here:

In the clip, Rogers delivers a poem which reads: “When I’m angry or in love, I feel it in my teeth. / Strange harmonic buzzing. / Cuts through my hands. / My jaw. /My breast bone. /For a long time I fought it. Resisted. Held up my fists.”

“Tried to hold the current. Foolish. / I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control. / Turned the drums up real loud hoping they could shock me back in. / Break the numbness. / Let the bright lights drag me out. / Do you fear what’s underneath? Is your jaw wound tight? / Do you ever want to bite? /And what if you did?

Advertisement

“Sink your gums into a shoulder. / Of a lover. / Of a day. / Of a year. / We were 18. We were 23. I’m 27 now. / Here’s all I have. It’s yours to take. /Love. Hate. Anger. Feral joy.

“This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in…”

NME‘s four-star review of her debut album praised the “organic, earthy vibe that permeates” through its songs, writing that Rogers pens “empowering, honest songs about falling hopelessly in love, getting your heart broken and discovering your self-worth.

“Her debut album is the work of an idiosyncratic talent,” the review concluded.