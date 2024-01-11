Magnum founder Tony Clarkin dies days before new album release, age 77

Tony Clarkin, the guitarist and founder of Birmingham band Magnum, has died at the age of 77.

His death was confirmed by a statement shared to the band’s official Instagram account. The caption of the post read: “On behalf of the family, it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin. Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024.”

It continued with a quote from Clarkin’s daughter, which read: “I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways. I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh.”

She continued: “As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way. It was a privilege to call him my Dad.”

Clarkin founded the band in 1972 alongside singer Bob Catley, and they were initially set to be the house band for the Rum Runner club in Birmingham. He served as the band’s sole songwriter across all 22 of their albums – including Magnum’s commercial zenith starting from 1982’s ‘Chase The Dragon’ through to 1990’s ‘Goodnight LA’ – and guitarist for over 50 years.

His death came a few days ahead of the release of Magnum’s 23rd LP ‘Here Comes The Rain’, which is set for release tomorrow (January 12) via SPV/Steamhammer, and a week after the band’s single ‘The Seventh Darkness’ was released.

Olly Hahn, the head of the label, shared a statement that read: “We at SPV/Steamhammer are devastated about the passing of Tony. We can’t believe that he’s gone. For 22 years the whole team and I had the pleasure to work with him, 22 years of fantastic music, trust and loyalty. We are forever grateful for this. Rest in peace, Tony!”

The band recently cancelled an upcoming tour and revealed Clarkin had been diagnosed with a rare spinal condition.

Speaking about the album in a press release which announced the single, Clarkin said:”The recordings were great fun, especially the moment when Chris’s sax took the lead and my guitar responded.”