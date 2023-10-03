Maho Rasop unveils second wave line-up with Kamaal Williams, Atarashii Gakko! and more

In partnership with Maho Rasop Festival

Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival has announced a second-wave line-up for its 2023 edition this December.

On Friday (September 29), Maho Rasop took to social media to announce its latest line-up additions, the release of single-day tickets and daily performance line-ups. See the full post below.

Newly announced for the Maho Rasop 2023 line-up are Japan’s Michael Kaneko, the UK’s Kamaal Williams, Taiwan’s L8ching and Thailand’s own Zweed N’ Roll, Thaiboy Digital and Numcha. They join Atarashii Gakko!, who were confirmed for the festival in August.

Also confirmed is the return of Boiler Room to Maho Rasop for a stage takeover this December. A line-up for the Boiler Room stage has yet to be announced.

Besides ongoing sales for two-day festival tickets, single-day passes are now available for purchase via the official Maho Rasop festival website. A day pass will cost TBH2,790 while a weekend pass costs THB4,490. Buying multiple weekend passes will reduce the cost of each ticket to just THB4,190. Buyers can also use the discount code NMEMHRS23 to get 10 percent off any single ticket purchase (code available for 100 ticket purchases and until December 1).

Maho Rasop 2023 is set to take place on December 2 and 3 at the ESC Park Rangsit in Bangkok, Thailand, with NME as official media partner. More acts are set to be announced for the festival in the coming months leading up to Maho Rasop 2023.

Previously announced acts for this year’s Maho Rasop festival include headliners Interpol, IDLES and Alvvays, while other performers include Caspian, Balming Tiger, Alex G, Homeshake, Yard Act and Otoboke Beaver. Local act The Yers will perform their final show at the festival before disbanding.

The current line-up for Maho Rasop 2023 is:

Saturday, December 02:

IDLES

Caspian

Alex G

Zweed N’ Roll

Yard Act

Kamaal Williams

Mildlife

Otoboke Beaver

Death Of Heather

L8ching

Ford Trio

Sunday, December 03:

Interpol

Alvvays

Thaiboy Digital

Atarashii Gakko!

The Yers

Envy

Balming Tiger

Homeshake

Squid

Numcha

Michael Kaneko

Soft Pine

JX Soo wrote of Maho Rasop 2022 in a five-star review for NME: “Drawing power from the spirit of discovery and diversity, the programming experiment of the festival’s 2022 edition was a breath of fresh air in an increasingly homogenous festival landscape. Powered by an integrity and pure love of music at its most magical and life-affirming, Maho Rasop has established itself as a beacon of exciting possibility.”