Maho Rasop 2023: Interpol, IDLES, Alvvays and more lead first line-up

Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival has announced a stacked line-up for its 2023 edition this December.

Today (June 30), the festival took to social media to announce its first wave of performers, led by Interpol, IDLES, Alvvays and more. Check out the list of currently-announced performers below.

Other international acts announced for Maho Rasop include Caspian, Balming Tiger, Alex G, Envy, Homeshake, Yard Act, Mildlife, Squid and Otoboke Beaver. Meanwhile, local acts set to perform so far are Soft Pine, Death Of Heather and Ford Trio. Also performing at The Yers, who will perform their final show at the festival before disbanding.

Maho Rasop previously announced Interpol as its first headliner in April, marking the band’s first-ever performance in Thailand.

Maho Rasop 2023 is set to take place on December 2 and 3 at the ESC Park Rangsit in Bangkok, Thailand. More acts are set to be announced for the festival in the coming months leading up to Maho Rasop 2023.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. 2-day Early Bird passes are available for THB3,990 until July 10. Phase 1 passes will then be available for THB4,490 for single purchasers, while Group tickets will cost THB4,190 per ticket.

Phase 2 tickets will then cost THB4,990 for single purchasers, while group passes cost THB4,690 per pass.

Maho Rasop made its return last November after three years away due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its 2022 edition featured performances from the likes of MILLI, Cornelius, DIIV, Mild High Club, Moonchild, Dry Cleaning, Mono, Yussef Dayes, Last Dinosaurs, Se So Neon and Death of a Salesman and many more.

JX Soo said of the festival in a five-star review of Maho Rasop 2023 for NME: “Drawing power from the spirit of discovery and diversity, the programming experiment of the festival’s 2022 edition was a breath of fresh air in an increasingly homogenous festival landscape. Powered by an integrity and pure love of music at its most magical and life-affirming, Maho Rasop has established itself as a beacon of exciting possibility.”

