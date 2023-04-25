Maho Rasop 2023 announces Interpol as first headliner

Bangkok’s Maho Rasop music festival has announced the first headliner for its return this December in the form of New York post-punk revivalists Interpol.

Today (April 25), the festival confirmed Interpol’s attendance at the festival, making them the first act to be announced as part of this year’s performance line-up. The festival set will also mark Interpol’s first-ever performance in Thailand.

Maho Rasop 2023 is set to take place on December 2 and 3 at the ESC Park Rangsit in Bangkok, Thailand. More acts are set to be announced for the festival in the coming months leading up to Maho Rasop 2023.

Super Early Bird tickets will go on sale soon for just 72 hours between April 29 and May 2 via The Concert. Special discounts will also be available exclusively for attendees who have previously attended the festival, and those who filled out a 2022 survey. Discount codes have been sent to those applicable via email.

Maho Rasop made its return last November after three years away due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its 2022 edition featured performances from the likes of MILLI, Cornelius, DIIV, Mild High Club, Moonchild, Dry Cleaning, Mono, Yussef Dayes, Last Dinosaurs, Se So Neon and Death of a Salesman and many more.

JX Soo said of the festival in a five-star review of Maho Rasop 2023 for NME: “Drawing power from the spirit of discovery and diversity, the programming experiment of the festival’s 2022 edition was a breath of fresh air in an increasingly homogenous festival landscape. Powered by an integrity and pure love of music at its most magical and life-affirming, Maho Rasop has established itself as a beacon of exciting possibility.”