Maho Rasop drops full lineup: Cornelius, Yussef Dayes, Dry Cleaning and more added

Maho Rasop has unveiled its full lineup, adding the likes of Cornelius, Yussef Dayes, Dry Cleaning and more.

Today’s (October 26) announcement by the Bangkok music festival comes after the first lineup reveal in August. Maho Rasop, which takes place November 19-20 at ESC Park in Rangsit, hsa now revealed its first day will be headlined by Japanese electronic musician Cornelius and previously announced US indie rock band DIIV. They will be joined by Mild High Club, Moonchild and UK post-punks Dry Cleaning.

The second day will be headlined by Japanese rock band Mono and British jazz drummer Yussef Dayes (of Yussef Kamaal fame). Also performing that day are Aussie band Last Dinosaurs, Korean band Se So Neon and Thai act Death of a Salesman.

Other Thai acts performing at the festival include rapper MILLI, rising genre-bender Alec Orachi and indie band H3F. See the full list of artists below.

Maho Rasop is selling single and group tickets at phase 1 prices (THB3,890 and THB3,590 respectively) until October 31. It has also made day tickets available at THB3,190 – get yours here.

The festival has also revealed the lineup of DJs and artists performing for the Boiler Room showcase it announced earlier this month – check it out below.

The full lineup for Maho Rasop 2022 is:

DAY ONE:

Cornelius

DIIV

Mild High Club

Moonchild

Dry Cleaning

Desktop Error

A Place to Bury Strangers

Fazerdaze

MILLI

Srirajah Sound System

H3F

Haru Nemuri

Foodman

Alec Orachi

Buddha Beat

Vanthan

DAY TWO:

Mono

Yussef Dayes

Last Dinosaurs

Se So Neon

Death of a Salesman

DYGL

Tokyo Shoegazer

Matt Maltese

Crack Cloud

Dogwhine

Kiki

Boiler Room:

Asa Moto

DJ Dragon

Chalo

Dott b2b Elaheh

Marmosets

Pete TR

Rempit Godde$$

Thaistick