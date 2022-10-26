Maho Rasop drops full lineup: Cornelius, Yussef Dayes, Dry Cleaning and more added

Maho Rasop has unveiled its full lineup, adding the likes of Cornelius, Yussef Dayes, Dry Cleaning and more.
Today’s (October 26) announcement by the Bangkok music festival comes after the first lineup reveal in August. Maho Rasop, which takes place November 19-20 at ESC Park in Rangsit, hsa now revealed its first day will be headlined by Japanese electronic musician Cornelius and previously announced US indie rock band DIIV. They will be joined by Mild High Club, Moonchild and UK post-punks Dry Cleaning.
The second day will be headlined by Japanese rock band Mono and British jazz drummer Yussef Dayes (of Yussef Kamaal fame). Also performing that day are Aussie band Last Dinosaurs, Korean band Se So Neon and Thai act Death of a Salesman.
Other Thai acts performing at the festival include rapper MILLI, rising genre-bender Alec Orachi and indie band H3F. See the full list of artists below.
Maho Rasop is selling single and group tickets at phase 1 prices (THB3,890 and THB3,590 respectively) until October 31. It has also made day tickets available at THB3,190 – get yours here.
The festival has also revealed the lineup of DJs and artists performing for the Boiler Room showcase it announced earlier this month – check it out below.
The full lineup for Maho Rasop 2022 is:
DAY ONE:
Cornelius
DIIV
Mild High Club
Moonchild
Dry Cleaning
Desktop Error
A Place to Bury Strangers
Fazerdaze
MILLI
Srirajah Sound System
H3F
Haru Nemuri
Foodman
Alec Orachi
Buddha Beat
Vanthan
DAY TWO:
Mono
Yussef Dayes
Last Dinosaurs
Se So Neon
Death of a Salesman
DYGL
Tokyo Shoegazer
Matt Maltese
Crack Cloud
Dogwhine
Kiki
Boiler Room:
Asa Moto
DJ Dragon
Chalo
Dott b2b Elaheh
Marmosets
Pete TR
Rempit Godde$$
Thaistick