Thailand’s Maho Rasop Festival 2023 unveils full line-up and set times

Thailand’s Maho Rasop Festival has announced the full performance line-up for its 2023 edition this December and the daily set time schedules.

Maho Rasop 2023 is set to take place on December 2 and 3 at the ESC Park Rangsit in Bangkok, Thailand, with NME as official media partner. On Monday (November 20), Maho Rasop took to social media to announce its complete line-up, which includes its full Boiler Room Bangkok performance roster. See the full post below.

While Thaiboy Digital was previously included in past line-up announcements, it has now been confirmed that he will be performing as part of the Boiler Room line-up, which also includes Young Marco, Cinthie, Club Mascot – who will be performing a set with Winkieb – Ga-Pi, Jirus, Krit Morton, La Yumar, Mae Happyair, Maft Sai, Nuh Peace, Osheyack and Plaur.

The full line-up for Maho Rasop 2023 is:

Saturday, December 02:

IDLES

Caspian

Zweed N’ Roll

Alex G

Yard Act

Ford Trio

Breakbot & Irfane

Kamaal Williams

Otoboke Beaver

Mildlife

L8ching

Death Of Heather

Young Marco

Club Mascot b2b Winkieb

Mae Happyair

Krit Morton

Jirus

Ga-pi

Plaur

Sunday, December 03:

Interpol

Alvvays

The Yers

Atarashii Gakko!

Squid

Numcha

Balming Tiger

Envy

Homeshake

Michael Kaneko

Soft Pine

D.B.Inches

Nuh Peace

Thaiboy Digital

Osheyack

Cinthie

Maft Sai

La Yumar

Set to headline Maho Rasop Festival 2023 are IDLES and Interpol, both of whom will play the final performances on the Maholan Stage at 10:30pm on December 2 and 3 respectively. Among other performers at the festival are Alvvays, Caspian, Alex G, Atarashii Gakko! and more.

Tickets – both single day and weekend passes – to Maho Rasop are now available at phase 2 prices via the official Maho Rasop festival website. Buyers can also use the discount code NMEMHRS23 to get 10 percent off any single ticket purchase (code available for 100 ticket purchases and until December 1, when phase 2 sales end).

Festivalgoers who’ve already secured their tickets can also start planning their festival experience – on November 21 Maho Rasop shared the show schedule for the weekend. Doors will open at 2:30pm local time on both December 2 and December 3, with the first performance for each day set to kick off at 3pm. Both days of the festival will end at midnight. Registration to enter the festival grounds begin at 1pm local time on both days.

The set times for Maho Rasop 2023 are:

JX Soo wrote of Maho Rasop 2022 in a five-star review for NME: “Drawing power from the spirit of discovery and diversity, the programming experiment of the festival’s 2022 edition was a breath of fresh air in an increasingly homogenous festival landscape. Powered by an integrity and pure love of music at its most magical and life-affirming, Maho Rasop has established itself as a beacon of exciting possibility.”