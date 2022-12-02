Maisie Peters to hold debut Japan and Singapore concerts this March 2023

Rising UK pop star Maisie Peters has announced concerts in Japan and Singapore this March.

Peters will hold two showcases at the WWWX in Tokyo, Japan this March 16 and 17 before making her way to Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on March 20 in what will be her debut in both countries.

Tickets for Peters’ first showcase in Tokyo have already sold out. Tickets for the second tour date on March 17 are still available via ePlus at JPY6,500 each.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Singapore concert are set to go on sale this December 7 via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available at SGD58 for Category 2 and at SGD68 for Category 1 standing seats, with each buyer limited to four tickets each.

Peters is also set to join Ed Sheeran‘s Australian leg of his ‘Mathematics’ world tour next year alongside Indigenous Australian singer Budjerah. Peters will support Sheeran at all of his New Zealand and Australian dates starting this February 2 in Wellington, New Zealand at the city’s Sky Stadium.

Peters also supported Sheeran throughout his UK tour earlier this year.

She most recently released the single ‘Not Another Rockstar’ on October 7 following her two August singles ‘Blond’ and ‘Good Enough’. The three singles share similar artwork, which could be an indication of a larger project.

She also shared new versions of her May single ‘Cate’s Brother’ featuring Matt Maltese and BRELAND in June and July respectively.

Advertisement

Peters signed with Sheeran‘s label Gingerbread Man Records in July last year. She would go on to release her 14-track debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ on August 27, with the LP notably featuring her pre-Gingerbread Man single ‘John Hughes Movie’ in the tracklist.

In a statement at the time, Peters called signing to Gingerbread a “dream come true,” adding, “I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13-year-olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21-year-old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.”