Mr Eazi, Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj link up on new track ‘Oh My Gawd’

Major Lazer have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration with Mr Eazi and Nicki Minaj, ‘Oh My Gawd’, after teasing it during a live stream earlier this year.

The song is set to serve as the lead single on Eazi’s forthcoming EP ‘Something Else’, which is slated for release next month. It also features vocals from UK singer K4MO.

Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj have worked together before, teaming up on Major Lazer’s 2017 single ‘Run Up’, which also featured PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Watch a dance video for the track, directed by Alexx Adjei and choreographed by Patience J, below.

Major Lazer have teamed up with an eclectic range of artists recently. Earlier this month, the Diplo-starring group shared their own remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’. They have also remixed The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ and collaborated with Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford on new track ‘Lay Your Head On Me’.

Minaj recently appeared on a new version of Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’, which gave both artists their first US Number Ones earlier this year. The collaboration marked the first time two rappers have reached Number One. Minaj has since done it again with her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, ‘Trollz‘.

Minaj also recently revealed that she’s pregnant, posting photos taken by David LaChapelle.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she wrote alongside the announcement back in July.

Meanwhile, Minaj was one of a number of stars who had their data stolen by a hacker group. According to media and entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses and private correspondence belonging to the rapper, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more were stolen.