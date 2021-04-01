Major Lazer share sci-fi inspired ‘Titans’ video featuring Sia and Labrinth

Major Lazer have shared a sci-fi inspired video for their new song ‘Titans’ featuring Sia and Labrinth – watch it below.

Taken from ‘Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)’, the deluxe edition of the dance trio’s latest album, the video finds Major Lazer on a mission to defeat two giant monsters with the help of puppet versions of Sia and Labrinth.

Directed by Ernest Desumbila, the clip features a number of nods to sci-fi epics Star Wars and Alien, as well as other movie blockbusters such as Jurassic Park, King Kong and Godzilla.

You can watch the video below:

Originally released in October, ‘Music Is The Weapon’ followed 2015’s ‘Peace Is The Mission’. The newly released ‘Reloaded’ edition includes five new tracks.

In addition to ‘Titans’, Major Lazer’s new album features ‘Diplomàtico’ with rising Puerto Rican star Guaynaa, ‘C’est Cuit’ with French artist Aya Nakamura and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, ‘Pra te Machucar’ with Brazilian breakout Ludmilla and ‘Hands Up’ with South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly and Mosotho musician Morena Leraba.

See the ‘Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)’ below:

1. ‘Titans’ (feat. Sia & Labrinth)

2. ‘Diplomàtico’ (feat. Guaynaa)

3. ‘Que Calor’ (feat. J. Balvin & El Alfa)

4. ‘C’est Cuit’ (feat. Aya Nakamura & Swae Lee)

5. ‘Hell and High Water’ (feat. Alessia Cara)

6. ‘Pra te Machucar’ (feat. Ludmilla)

7. ‘QueLoQue’ (feat. Paloma Mami)

8. ‘Sun Comes Up’ (feat. Busy Signal & Joeboy)

9. ‘Bam Bam’ (feat. French Montana & BEAM)

10. ‘Tiny’ (feat. BEAM & Sheensea)

11. ‘Oh My Gawd’ with Mr Eazi (feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo)

12. ‘Hands Up’ (feat. Moonchild Sanelly & Morena Leraba)

13. ‘Trigger’ (feat. Khalid)

14. ‘Lay Your Head On Me’ (feat. Marcus Mumford)

15. ‘Can’t Take It From Me’ (feat. Skip Marley)

16. ‘Rave de Favela’ with MC Lan & Anitta (feat. BEAM)

17. ‘Jadi Buti’ with Nucleya (feat. Rashmeet Kaur)

