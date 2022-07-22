Majulah Fest to host block party featuring performances from Shye, AE$OP CA$H and more

Majulah Fest have announced a block party in Singapore’s *SCAPE Underground and Somerset Youth Park.

The ‘Majulah Block Party’ is scheduled to take place on July 30 and August 6, from 2PM till 11:30PM. It will feature live performances, DJ sets, showcases and a panel session with industry experts.

Homegrown pop acts Shye and Haven will take to the stages, alongside hip-hop and R&B artists AE$OP CA$H, FEEZ and Khally.

Local music labels HVT Entertainment, Allure Records and Dreamfellas will also be bringing on artists from their roster to perform. DJs in (cj), Candice B, Aurora and Peter Leftmind will also be performing.

The block party will culminate on both days with an after party. For July 30, Vira, SoundsOfFai and Marshmalowman from CULTURE will be curating the tunes, while DJ Hanif will spin hip-hop tracks on August 6.

Admission to the ‘Majulah Block Party’ is free, however, attendees must redeem their tickets on Peatix.

Majulah Block Party’s performance lineup:

July 30

2:30PM – 3:30PM – DJ (cj) – Somerset Youth Park

5:00PM – 6:30PM – DJ Candice B – Somerset Youth Park

6:00PM – 7:30PM – DJ Aurora – *SCAPE Underground

8:00PM – 8:30PM – Khally – *SCAPE Underground

8:30PM – 9:00PM – Haven – *SCAPE Underground

9:00PM – 9:30PM – Shye – *SCAPE Underground

9:30PM – 11:30PM – CULTURE – *SCAPE Underground

August 6

5:00PM – 7:00PM – DJ Peter Leftmind – *SCAPE Underground

7:30PM – 8:30PM – Allure Records label showcase – *SCAPE Underground

8:30PM – 9:00PM – Dreamfellas label showcase – *SCAPE Underground

9:00PM – 10PM – HVT Entertainment label showcase (AE$OP CA$H & FEEZ) – *SCAPE Underground

10PM – 1130PM – Hip Hop After Party (DJ Hanif) – *SCAPE Underground