Malaya Roll announce second anniversary show featuring Golden Mammoth, Jemson and more

Malaysian gig organiser and venue operator Malaya Roll have announced a new July event in Melaka, marking their fifth anniversary as an organisation.

Titled ‘Malaya Roll: 5 Years Vol. 2’, the show marks the organiser’s second anniversary show this year. Its lineup will feature ten artists, including Golden Mammoth, Margasatwa and rock duo Jemson.

The show will take place at newly-established Melaka venue Bangunan on July 30 from 3pm to 11pm. Presale tickets will go on sale for RM65, while door tickets will be sold for RM70. Tickets can be obtained by contacting the organisers directly.

❗️5 Tahun Malaya Roll ❗️

Kembali lagi kita, kali ini akan ke negeri Melaka bersejarah. Kami bawakan kepada anda 10 band yang bakal mewarnai pentas di acara yang akan berlangsung pada 30 Julai 2022 di Bangunan, Melaka. Selamat menikmati keindahan seni muzik indie tanah air kita. pic.twitter.com/rnyc7kJ3BT — MALAYA ROLL (@MalayaRoll) July 14, 2022

The organiser’s first anniversary show took place last month at Kuala Lumpur’s Angkasa Space on June 18. The event featured a lineup that included Langkasuka, Leaism and The Venopian Solitude.

Malaya Roll began as an underground gig venue in Johor, founded in 2017. The team behind the organisation proceeded to expand towards running shows across Malaysia, while advocating for independent releases and events with their platform. Previous acts hosted by the organiser’s events have included Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Orkes A. Hizadin, Senja, Des Panik and more.

Jemson recently announced a headlining set at Kuala Lumpur’s REXKL in August, which will mark the biggest show to date for the band. At the show, the rock duo will play their self-titled debut in its entirety.

Earlier this month, Golden Mammoth also supported Capt’n Trips and The Kid at a show celebrating the indie rockers’ upcoming third album, ‘Synth Tech’. Last month, the psychedelic outfit also played Kuala Lumpur’s Sungei Wang Music Fest, alongside a lineup including Noh Salleh, Lunadira, and Hullera.

The full lineup for Malaya Roll’s ‘5 Years, Vol.2’ is:

Poskad

Late Night Frequency

Arctic Statik

Monotones

Blackrose Valentine

Armpunk Sinidicate

Jemson

Golden Mammoth

Margasatwa

Zip Zieller