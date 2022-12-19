Malaysia’s MACP seeking to extend copyright of P. Ramlee’s works

Malaysia’s Music Authors’ Copyright Protection (MACP) agency is seeking a 20-year extension to the copyright of iconic artist P. Ramlee’s works.

Per a New Straits Time report, the commission – which manages the royalties contract for Ramlee’s estate – is seeking the extension as the contract expires in about five months as the 50-year period is ending. The commission has contacted several ministries about the matter, New Straits Times reported, with the MACP’s Head of Legal and International Affairs, Rashidah Ridha stating: “MACP has not been silent on this matter and we are putting in the effort to extend the copyright period of the works of P. Ramlee for another 20 years.”

Adding that a letter has already been sent to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) as the act relating to copyright is under their purview, Ridha revealed that the proposal has also been discussed with the ministry’s secretary-general last September.

“As this issue is related to national treasure, we have also sent a letter to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for evaluation,” she said, concluding: “P. Ramlee’s works are very unique. We cannot compare him to others since after close to five decades of his passing, his works are still being used and vastly appreciated.”

Previously disbursed to his late wife Puan Sri Saloma until her passing in April 1983, the monies are currently paid to Ramlee’s other beneficiaries including his 63-year-old son, Sazali. Sazali has previously pleaded with the Malaysian government to extend his father’s royalties contract, having revealed that he is struggling with health issues and is solely dependent on the royalties for his and his wife’s medical costs.

Malaysian actor, filmmaker, musician, and composer P. Ramlee famously recorded 359 songs for his films and records including his hits ‘Getaran Jiwa’, ‘Dendang Perantau’, ‘Engkau Laksana Bulan’, ‘Joget Pahang’ and ‘Azizah’ among many others. He passed away in May 1973 due to a heart attack, and has since been honoured with a memorial at his home in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Google notably honoured P. Ramlee with a Doodle on their Malaysian home page in 2017 to mark the artist’s 88th birthday.