Malaysia’s MonoloQue release comeback single ‘Lagu Cinta’

Malaysian experimental rock band MonoloQue have released their first new music since 2021 with the track ‘Lagu Cinta’.

The new single, which is being billed as the first taste of a “new sound” and new album from MonoloQue, sees the band taking a much more straightforward approach to the intricate compositions they have made their name on.

“The minor keys represent the gloom, sorrow, and unrest,” frontman LoQue explains in a press statement, adding: “The major keys start to come in during the bridge, though, and the song starts to express the opposite emotional state. A softer, warmer sensation.”

The single, the statement reveals, is also a tribute to a sibling LoQue lost two decades ago in an accident, with the singer sharing that he hopes his sibling can hear the song, intoning, “I hope this music can cross dimensions.”

Listen to MonoloQue’s comeback single ‘Lagu Cinta’ below.

MonoloQue’s last release came in the form of the August 2021 single ‘Merebut Kijang Emas’. Prior to the single, MonoloQue released the single ‘Nongga’ with singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan in February. A remake of a traditional Malay gamelan song, that single was billed as part of MonoloQue’s previously announced physical release-only album ‘Lagu Perang (Bunyi Gamelan Melayu di Abad ke 21)’, or ‘War Song (Malay Gamelan Sounds in the 21st Century)’ later that year.

Formed in 2004, MonoloQue is fronted by Loque, real name Khairil Ridzwan Anuar, who is the guitarist of defunct grunge band Butterfingers. Other members of MonoloQue are guitarist Ijoo, bassist Dax, keyboardist AJ, percussionist Erfy Arwis, and Bakri Ismail on drums.

MonoloQue’s unnamed upcoming album is their fourth full-length release. They debuted with ‘Hikayat Halimunan Abad Ke-21: Jejak Tanah’ in 2012 and ‘Jangan Puja Sampai Kecewa’ in 2017.