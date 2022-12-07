Malaysia’s NusaFest reveals lineup featuring Burgerkill, Dipha Barus, FORCEPARKBOIS and more

Malaysia’s NusaFest has unveiled a range of acts from across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia for its upcoming 2023 debut event.

The festival is set to feature Indonesia’s Burgerkill, Dipha Barus, Diskoria, Fourtwenty, Kunto Aji and more alongside Singaporean act The Pinholes in a two-day event this February 4 and 5 at the Bandar Malaysia transit hub. Malaysian acts scheduled to perform include rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS, pop-punk band Bunkface, Salammusik.

The event’s poster states more acts are yet to be announced, with organisers promising up to 20 acts in the final lineup.

Early bird tickets for the festival are still available via MyTicket at MYR300. Once early bird sales conclude on December 9, tickets will be available at MYR350 until the event day, with a package for groups of four available at MYR1200.

Veteran Indonesian metal band Burgerkill recently returned to performing live earlier this year following the death of their guitarist Aries ‘Eben’ Tanto in September last year. The group showcased their new lineup with a virtual concert in early January and have since performed at Jogyarockarta, Soundrenaline and RockAroma to name a few.

FORCEPARKBOIS, who exploded into regional notoriety with their 2021 hit single ‘LOTUS’, most recently teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’) on October 14. The single, their fourth of the year, followed the release of ‘PSP’ in July, and the songs ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’ prior to that.

Dipha Barus last released the single ‘Wadiwaw’ in December last year following his collaborative single ‘Keep It Hush’, featuring Afgan and Esther Geraldine earlier that same month. His prior releases that year included January’s ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’ featuring Hindia (aka .Feast frontman Baskara Putra), and March’s cross-continent collaboration with Colombian artist Jackie Castro, ‘Flower’.

The lineup for NusaFest so far is:

Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

Bunkface

Burgerkill

Dipha Barus

Diskoria

.Feast

FORCEPARKBOIS

Fourtwenty

Gerhana Skacinta

Hindia

Iqbal M.

Jemson

Kelompok Penerbang Roket

Kunto Aji

The Pinholes

Pusakata

Ras Muhamad

Salammusik

White Percussion Unit