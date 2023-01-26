Malaysia’s NusaFest featuring Dipha Barus, FORCEPARKBOIS has been postponed

Malaysia’s nusantara act-focused festival NusaFest has been postponed due to what organisers describe as circumstances out of their control.

In a statement posted to their social media channels yesterday (January 25), NusaFest organisers revealed that they have been forced to change the date of the festival, and that a new date is currently in the works. The statement did not reveal the exact reason for the postponement but promised that a new date will be announced in the near future.

“On behalf of Nusafest Team, I apologise to all of you,” the statement continues, adding, “We’ve tried our best to make this event go on as planned, but what can we do, it’s not in our power to go on this festival on February 4 & 5. We’ve prepared everything, the merch has been printed, the artists are all ready, the equipment has started to enter the venue, but that’s it.”

The statement ends with the organising team promising a “better show”, teasing that the team now has the time to follow up on additional plans for the festival.

Ticketholders may request refunds by emailing support@myticket.asia before February 3, though the statement warns that refunds for tickets purchased via resellers will not be honoured by MyTicketAsia. Those who choose to hold on to their tickets will be issued a new ticket once the rescheduled date has been announced

NusaFest was set to feature Malaysian acts like rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS, pop-punk band Bunkface and Salammusik alongside other acts from the Nusantara including Indonesia’s Burgerkill and Dipha Barus, and Singaporean act The Pinholes. The organisers had revealed a total of 20 acts in the final lineup for what was scheduled to be the inaugural event for the festival.

The organisers have not indicated if the previously announced lineup will perform at the rescheduled date.