Joji to perform in Malaysia as headliner of inaugural Peakstorm Festival

Joji will be headlining Malaysia’s inaugural Peakstorm Festival early next year.

The festival took to social media last week to announce the 88rising artist’s upcoming performance at the Sunway Lagoon amusement park near Kuala Lumpur on February 19.

In its first line-up announcement, the organiser said Joji will be supported by local acts Airliftz and Midnight Fusic. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

We want to thank all of you for your patience, the Peakstorm team would like to proudly announce PEAKSTORM FESTIVAL 2023… Posted by Peakstorm on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Tickets are currently available via the festival’s website here, with final release general admission tickets going at RM388 (excluding ticket fees) and VIP tickets at RM888 (which give access to a priority lane and VIP zone).

The Japanese-Australian singer-songwriter’s appearance in Malaysia will come a day after he performs at the PLUS63 Festival in Cebu, Philippines on February 18.

The upcoming Filipino festival at the SM Seaside Complex will see Joji share the stage with the likes of Kehlani, Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, DJ Short, and more.

Joji’s third studio album ‘Smithereens’, which dropped in early November, arrived after he released his hit ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ in June, and ‘Yukon (Interlude)’ in August.

Advertisement

Other artists performing in Malaysia next year include Ne-Yo and Yura Yunita. As for music festivals, Peakstorm joins Escapism Festival in Selangor featuring Zico and Crush and NusaFest with Dipha Barus and Burgerkill, just to name a few.