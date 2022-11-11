Malaysia’s Rock The World festival adds Indonesia’s Efek Rumah Kaca to lineup

Malaysia’s biggest local festival Rock The World has added Indonesian indie rock veterans Efek Rumah Kaca to its lineup.

The festival’s organiser made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (November 10), marking the first time that the event – now celebrating its 20th anniversary – has ever featured a foreign act since its inception in March 2000.

“As mentioned! We’re breaking the tradition this year by bringing the one and only, @sebelahmata_erk (Efek Rumah Kaca),” the organiser said in the post.

“This is the first time that a band from Indonesia is performing at the Rock The World Festival series. They have promised to deliver a different kind of set for you guys!”

The news of Efek Rumah Kaca’s appearance at the festival comes after organisers announced a postponement of the event, from November 12 to December 3 to make way for the looming general elections in Malaysia on November 19.

The festival will also see a total of 31 acts perform at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. General admission tickets are currently priced at RM92 and can be purchased via ticket2u.com.my.

Last week, the festival announced the inclusion of Malaysia metal veterans Cromok in its lineup. Other acts slated to perform include local punks No Good, extreme metal veterans Sil Khannaz, rapcore group Pop Shuvit and more.

Meanwhile, Efek Rumah Kaca have recently dropped their latest single ‘Heroik’ in September, marking their first original track to be released in over two years.

In June, the trip contributed a cover of veteran singer Candra Darusman’s track ‘Sapa Pra Bencana’ to a compilation celebrating the artist’s work.

The band’s most recent EP ‘Jalan Enam Tiga’ came in 2020 and featured four tracks, including the single ‘Tiba-Tiba Batu’.