Malaysian band Terrer take jabs at religious hypocrisy in debut single ‘Hang Loklaq’

Malaysian band Terrer have dropped a music video for their debut single ‘Hang Loklaq’, which the rockers say is a “statement of pushback against religious hypocrisy”.

The band shared the satire-laden song and music video on Sunday (December 12). ‘Hang Loklaq’ will appear on their forthcoming EP ‘Kaum Lelaki’ (‘Mankind’).

The video clip, directed by Liew Seng Tat and produced by Moonasar, sees the all-male band perform in drag, donning the traditional baju kurung dresses typically worn by Malay women.

Watch the music video below.

In northern Malaysia, ‘Hang Loklaq’ is a term often used to describe ‘strange’ or ‘creepy’ behaviour, frontman Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri told NME.

“It’s colloquial, I spent my [secondary school] years in [the northern state of] Kedah and we would use it whenever someone was acting perverted, weird or kurang siuman [mentally unwell]. So that’s how we use the word in our song,” he told NME.

“It is satire and playful humour but also a statement of pushback against religious hypocrisy.”

Faiq said the ‘Kaum Lelaki’ EP will contain five songs and should be released sometime in January. Its connecting theme, he added, is “the experience of what it’s like to be a Malay man in our society today”.

The Kuala Lumpur-based Terrer – whose members also include guitarists Arman and Abel, bassist Azlan and drummer Helmi – started out as a band in 2018 and recorded ‘Hang Loklaq’ the following year.

The ‘Hang Loklaq’ music video was also shot in October 2019, but the band postponed the release of the single and visual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.