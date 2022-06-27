Malaysian band The Peachskins release music video for ‘Ultra Vice’

Malaysian indie band The Peachskins have dropped a music video for the track ‘Ultra Vice’, a rework of ‘Super Vice’ from their EP ‘Are You Okay?’.

For ‘Ultra Vice’, The Peachskins add fresh verses to the original track, adding nearly a minute to ‘Super Vice”s original runtime. The fresh lyrics centre on their recent come-up and where they are now: “Remember when all the girls in KL were dressed in neoprene? / Remember when the inner circle of the local indie scene never paid attention to us? / Now we on the news cause we doing David Blaine shit / Now I got the youth wearing clothes from The Peachskins”.

The video, which the band directed, arrived on YouTube on Friday (June 24). Its opening title screen declares: “The Peachskins are not to be fucked with.” In the moody clip, the three members of the group, clad in ski masks, bump along to the track in the car. Intercut throughout are screen grabs of online publications that featured the band – including NME’s very own feature on The Peachskins, which you can read here.

The band have also released ‘Ultra Vice’ on Spotify – find it here and check out the music video below.

To promote their EP ‘Are You Okay?’, The Peachskins made headlines by tagging the account of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak on their announcement posts on Instagram.

In an interview with NME earlier this year about the EP, frontman Rafique Ramleh revealed that they were working on their debut full-length album, ‘Camp Lunar Hill’. “Think of ‘Are You Okay?’ as a tasting platter, an amuse-bouche. An appetiser. An entrée! Then the album is the really big porterhouse steak,” Ramleh teased.