Malaysian indie band TY:DEL find comfort in love in new single ‘Breathin’’

Malaysian indie-pop band TY:DEL have released a new song called ‘Breathin’’.

The single was released on Friday (May 6) on all digital streaming platforms. The track expresses the feeling of holding your breath and finally exhaling after a long time, per a press release. The group share lyrics that express the relief in having someone to escape to when life gets overwhelming.

“It’s okay to be free and speak out for myself / You accept me the way like nobody else / In my head, you’re the only one who gets me”, they sing.

Listen to TY:DEL’s new track below.

‘Breathin’’ is the quartet’s second release of the year. It follows their collaborative single with fellow Kuala Lumpur-based musician Khai Zhen called ‘No Heartbreaks’ in January.

TY:DEL – composed of ​Ritchie Retita (vocals)​, Timothy Long (guitar)​, ​Carlson Kam (keys) and ​Roshan Sundram​ (drums) – launched their music career in 2019. They released the tracks ‘No Turning Back’ and ‘LDR’, followed by ‘Never Seen You’ the following year.

They dropped their debut EP ‘To Anyone Listening’ in 2021. The five-track record features their previously released singles ‘Do I’ and ‘So In Love (Tonight)’. Later that year, they featured on pop singer Claudia’s track ‘Bad Together’ along with producer Irwinandfire.