Malaysian diva Siti Nurhaliza announces first-ever docufilm and concert movie

Famed Malaysian singer-songwriter Siti Nurhaliza has announced her very first docufilm and concert movie, featuring performances from her tour across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore as well as personal anecdotes on her career and other untold stories.

Siti: Are You Ready? will premier on December 30 via local satellite TV network Astro, and showcases her first tour since giving birth to her daughter Siti Aafiyah in 2018. The docufilm will feature recent live performances, and includes the elaborate stage show that has been prepared for fans of the Malaysian diva.

Fans will also be given an up-close and personal look at the singer’s personal life as the docufilm will take a look at her career milestones as well as feature untold stories of her own personal struggles.

Watch the trailer for Siti: Are You Ready? below.

TikTok Strategy Operations Manager for Malaysia Darren Quek told local lifestyle portal Syok that “Siti: Are You Ready? includes not only the journey of how she achieved her career milestones but also the unknown hardships and difficulties behind the success and screens. It also features some very personal stories of her life and her struggles as a woman that are yet to be told.”

“Her first public singing performance after giving birth to her daughter was a three-stop concert tour, and that was right after her maternity break. On top of that, she had to rehearse endlessly to plan the performances, carry out a fitness program for weight loss and take care of her daughter at the same time. With this level of hardship, it was definitely not easy for her to achieve the tour.”

Fans of the singer will also be able to win Siti Nurhaliza merchandise by participating in the #SitiAreYouReady hashtag challenge on TikTok.

Nurhaliza has been the recipient of over 300 awards honouring her music, and is one of the most successful musicians to emerge from Malaysia. A veteran with 19 studio albums to date, Nurhaliza has shared the stage alongside international luminaries like Celine Dion and Rod Stewart.

Her most recent album, ‘Legasi’, released in April 2021, is a collection of children’s songs dedicated to her second child Muhammad Afwa Khalid, and was recorded while she was pregnant with him. Back in August, Nurhaliza joined rapper SonaOne and a contingent of Malaysia’s most prominent artists in a 24-hour charity concert in order to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment and food, apart from other daily essentials for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.