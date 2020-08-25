Malaysian DJs attempting new record with non-stop 11-day livestream

More than 100 Malaysian DJs are attempting to set a record with a non-stop, 11-day livestream.

124 Malaysian DJs from all over the country have come together for Independance 2020, in an attempt to be immortalised in the Malaysia Book of Records for the most number of DJs in a virtual event.

The livestream kicked off on August 21 at 8pm and is currently ongoing. It will run for 11 days total until 10pm on August 30 – the day before September 1, which marks Malaysia’s 63rd Independence Day (also known as Merdeka Day). The finale will be rounded up by a Merdeka Day countdown.

The historic livestream, hosted on Mixcloud Live, will cover a wide range of genres, including reggaeton, hip-hop, funk, Latin pop, disco, trap, techno, and more. Watch the livestream here.

G. Vimal, one of the livestream participants and a DJ at Malaysian radio station TraxxFM, elaborated on the event’s larger attempt at solidarity with fellow Malaysian DJs financially affected by the pandemic.

“We have also came up with a hashtag called DJs Jaga DJs (DJs taking care of fellow DJs) to unite everyone for this attempt,” he told Malay Mail.

Independance 2020 was conceived by veteran DJ Jay Subramaniam, who urges supporters from Malaysia and the rest of the region to tune in this week.

“Give some love and support to your favourite DJs,” Subramaniam told Malay Mail, “and join into listening to some varied and very talented people who love entertaining you by playing music to put a smile on your face.”