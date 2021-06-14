Malaysian folk duo Satwo battle inner demons in music video for ‘Gelap’

Malaysian folk duo Satwo have dropped a melancholic single titled ‘Gelap’ (‘Darkness’) with an accompanying music video.

The track and video arrived on major streaming services on Friday (June 11), and come ahead of the duo’s upcoming debut album, due later this year.

The music video sees the band performing in various picturesque natural environments, from the Mossy Forest in Cameron Highlands, the east coast state of Pahang, and Taman Melawati in Kuala Lumpur.

The clip, directed by Ameer Syafiq, also depicts vocalist and guitarist Rafiz in a battle with inner demons, especially substance abuse. Watch it below:

Satwo vocalist Rafiz said in a press release that ‘Gelap’ tells a story about an individual who is haunted by the past and in search of a better future. “At the end of the song, we find that the person has found the light at the end of the tunnel,” Rafiz said.

The song is the second studio single to be released by Satwo and marks their first song of the year. The band consists of Rafiz and his wife Maz, who plays keys.

“The idea for this song began with Maz playing a ukelele in a ‘cowboy’ style. It became the main hook and grew to something more formidable,” Rafiz said. The track also features contributions from Iqbal M. drummer Aidil Azali and Pitahati’s bassist Masrin and guitarists Zahar and Hidayat.

Satwo – a portmanteau of ‘satu’ or ‘one’ in Malay and the number ‘two’ – blend psychedelic pop and folk melodies in their performances, and have cited ’90s and classical music as main influences.

Formed in 2017, Satwo released their debut single ‘Untok Kita (Hanya Kita)’ in August last year, around a year after they signed with Luncai Emas.