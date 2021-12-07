Malaysian group Sang Rawi announce disbandment

Malaysian group Sang Rawi have announced their disbandment.

The ‘experimental Nusantara’ band took to social media on Sunday, December 5 to break the news and apologise to disappointed fans.

While the band have shared that they have broken up “due to unavoidable reasons”, their statement alludes to the departure of vocalist Suffian Jahari playing a part in their disbandment. Sang Rawi went on to say that the band’s events and management company will proceed without Jahari.

“We’re sorry and also disappointed, but this has been fated,” they said in the statement, which you can read in full below.

The following day, Sang Rawi issued a second statement, confirming that their album ‘Malay New Order’ will be released as planned and that more information will be shared at a later date.

“The said album will be the final one from us who are [currently] experiencing grief. Sorry for the shocking news and may the album be a witness to us and you all who have been together in singing and dancing,” the band wrote. “Our promises will be kept.”

Sang Rawi were on the bill of the virtual Revive Arcade Festival last weekend alongside other Southeast Asian acts Pamungkas, Zamaera, Aman Ra, Diskoria, Reality Club, Margasatwa and more.

Sang Rawi formed in 2014 in Kuching, Sarawak and began performing as a busking group before recording their songs and releasing them independently. Influences they have cited include classical Malay literature, Tan Sri P. Ramlee, M. Nasir, Monoloque and more.

The band have one recorded project to date: last year’s six-track ‘Live Session’ album, which features songs such as ‘Raja’, ‘Maha Seni’ and ‘Joget Lanun’.

Translation by A. Azim Idris