Malaysian indie band Bonafides release debut self-titled EP

Malaysian indie rockers Bonafides have released their debut self-titled EP, an eclectic six-track affair of jagged, angular rock.

The ‘Bonafides’ EP was released on digital streaming platforms on June 10 via Hujan guitarist AG Coco’s Kamar Seni imprint. It was also produced by Bonafides guitarist Nasrul Aqil in his home studio and features additional instrumentation from Akeem from jazz fusion outfit Banyak Bunyik Republic. The EP includes their two previously released singles, ‘Purnama’ and ‘Jiwa Lara’.

The EP also includes a rework of ‘Jiwa Lara’ in collaboration with Sarawakian singer-songwriter Sasha Ningkan. Listen to the project below.

First formed in 2018, the Ampang-based quintet of Nasrul, vocalist Adeen, guitarist Farid, bassist Mal and drummer Aidil cite The Who, Mando Diao and Noh Salleh side project Da Vagabonds among their influences. Following a successful run of live shows in 2019, Bonafides released their first single ‘Jiwa Lara’ in May 2020 in the midst of Malaysia’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

The band would go on to release their second single, ‘Purnama’, nearly a year later in March 2021.

Bonafides have previously shared the stage with acts like Spooky Wet Dreams, LUST, Milo Dinosaur and BandLab NME Awards 2022 Best New Artist From Asia nominees The Filters. The band are set to take to the stage again on July 2 alongside Masdo, Ramayan and Couple at the annual Indienasional IV gig at Bsync Productions in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.