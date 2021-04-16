Malaysian indie duo Jaggfuzzbeats share music video for ‘Sweet Darling’

Malaysian indie rock duo Jaggfuzzbeats have dropped a heartwarming video for their 2020 single ‘Sweet Darling’.

The video, which premiered on YouTube on Friday (April 16), arrives ahead of their upcoming EP ‘Subtle Shift’, which is due out on April 30.

Some footage for the ‘Sweet Darling’ video was taken from 261 Sundays, the short film directed by actor and YouTuber Sean Lee which featured the song.

Watch the music video for ‘Sweet Darling’ below.

261 Sundays – which premiered in December – follows the protagonist Ben who grapples with loss and love over the span of five years (which adds up to 261 Sundays), and how he moves forward after breaking out of the cycle, according to Malaysia Tatler.

“Basically we were super lucky that ‘Sweet Darling’ was used in a short film,” Jaggfuzzbeats drummer Omar Aiman commented to NME, “so we just recorded some clips of us then stitched it together with scenes from the short film to make a music video out of it. We saved a lot on budget.”

Omar – who is also the live drummer for indie duo Lust – said the added footage of the band in the music video was cut by Jes Ismael, Anwar Haniff and Ojay.

Jaggfuzzbeats’ new EP ‘Subtle Shift’ will serve as the follow-up to their debut album ‘Rest Now’, released 2017. The band will officially announce the EP “in the next week or two”, Omar added.

‘Sweet Darling’ was released in May 2020. The band later followed up with their latest single ‘Not My Fault’, which also received a music video directed by Irfan Aljuffry in December.

The Shah Alam-based duo Jaggfuzzbeats of Omar Aiman and frontman Azrul Zainal, was formed in 2014. They released their first single ‘Hours’ the same year. The track later appeared on ‘Rest Now’ alongside other songs like ‘Wasted Night’, ‘Talk to You’, and ‘Damncoldurban’.