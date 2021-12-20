Malaysian indie duo LUST share soundtrack to short film ‘SILIKA’

Malaysian indie duo LUST have dropped a soundtrack EP for their short film SILIKA.

The soundtrack premiered on major streaming platforms via local imprint TONGTONG Asia on Friday (December 17) and features nine mostly instrumental songs.

Premiered in April, SIKILA is a short film LUST made in collaboration with production team Krew Filem Sek Kito. It features a collection of stories told through dance and black and white visuals, soundtracked by music by the duo.

Besides the soundtrack, LUST have also released a music video for closing track ‘Fields of Grey’, the only ‘SILIKA’ song with lyrics. The track, according to a press release, touches on finding oneself stuck in motion and as an epiphany to push ahead despite doubts and uncertainties. Watch it and stream the soundtrack below:

The soundtrack for ‘SILIKA’ picks up where LUST’s latest release ‘Vantablack’ left off, with the heavier use of synths and electronic ambience to reflect the urban sprawl and decay depicted in the short film.

Watch the short film SILIKA below.

LUST will also be releasing a limited run of cassettes for the soundtrack that will be open for pre-order on their website.

In August, LUST announced the vinyl release for their 2019 debut album ‘Tekesima’ which was limited to 300 copies.

Following ‘Tekesima’, the band – the duo of Azfar Bakar and Faris Khairi – launched the six-track EP ‘Vantablack’ in December 2020, a release that NME rated four out of five stars.

“If ‘Tekesima’ relied strongly on LUST’s penchant for anthemic melodies, ‘Vantablack’ shows a band that’s found a better balance between their melodicism and their instrumental work,” NME reviewer Azzief Khaliq wrote.