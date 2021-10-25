Malaysian indie rock band Bittersweet announce split after 17 years

Malaysian indie rock band Bittersweet have announced that they are breaking up after 17 years.

In a social media post yesterday (October 24), the band posted a montage video comprising snapshots of their members over the years. In a lengthy message addressed to fans, they wrote: “[It’s] time to put this publicly and make it official. We’ve made [a] decision that we’re no longer continuing the band. There’s so [many] factors to look [at], but we’re not gonna make it as an excuse. [We’ve] grown up, and we moved on. Everyone [wants different] things for the future.”

The band went on to thank fans for “all the support during our incredible journey”, which began in 2004 when they formed in Ipoh.

Advertisement

Bittersweet, later known in their career as BTSWT, were known for their anthemic brand of indie rock music that took inspiration from Britpop and garage rock.

The band released three studio albums, with their first LP, ‘A Perfect Match’, arriving in 2006. It was later followed up with ‘Empire’s Transition’ in 2011.

‘BTSWT’, which was released in 2016, was their third and final album, and marked a reinvention of sorts for Bittersweet. While the band’s melodic rock tendencies remained intact, the seven-track album showcased a more mature and polished sound. The band then also adopted the abbreviation BTSWT as their official name.

In recent years, the band have continued to release new music: they put out the song ‘Racun Dunia’ in 2019, and their final single ‘Biarlah Mentari’ in 2020.

Advertisement

The band originally debuted with frontman Pijie, who departed from the band in 2009. He was replaced by a new member Hafizan Razali, also known as Fizan, who joined the line-up that also comprised of guitarist and chief songwriter Herri, Emai (keyboards), and Moon (guitars).

Before their split, Bittersweet were led by Fizan and Herri. They toured Asia, hitting Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.