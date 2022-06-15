Malaysian indie rockers Capt’n Trips and the Kid to preview third album with July concert

Malaysian indie rock band Capt’n Trips and The Kid will perform a show in July to preview their third album, ‘Synth Tech’, which they will release later this year.

“Our new songs are timestamps of beautiful moments we’ve shared over the last few years and we’d very much like to share them with you all,” the band wrote on social media. “The past three years have been nothing but beautiful. Painful but beautiful, but thats growing ey?”

Putrajaya psychedelic outfit Golden Mammoth will play as the supporting act. The preview show is scheduled to take place at Kuala Lumpur arts venue REXKL on July 1 from 8pm onwards. Advance tickets will be going for RM50, while door tickets will cost RM60. Tickets can be bought here.

Capt’n Trips and The Kid first teased the upcoming record last February, when they shared the psychedelic single ‘Jack Smack’. The single was followed in March by the track ‘Gnome Jazz’. Upon the release of these singles, the band originally announced their third record would drop in 2021.

Capt’n Trips and The Kid first made their debut with the 2017 record ‘The Paraverse’. In 2020, the band released their second record, the eight-track effort ‘Iteration 33’. Earlier this month, they performed in support of The Filters to mark the digital release of the latter band’s album, ‘Exhaler’.