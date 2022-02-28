Malaysian indie singer Brendan De Cruz announces first-ever concert, ‘LOVELIFEMUSIC’

Malaysian independent folk-pop artist Brendan De Cruz has announced his first-ever concert, ‘LOVELIFEMUSIC’.

Set to be held at Stage 1 at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC) in 1 Utama Shopping Centre on March 12, the planned two-hour-long concert will see De Cruz performing material from throughout his 6-year career solo and alongside a 13-piece ensemble.

Tickets are now onsale via OneTix.com at MYR78 per person, with all VIP tickets for the concert sold out.

In a Facebook post, Cruz reacted to a billboard for his concert adorning the facade of the shopping complex, which one of Malaysia’s largest and most prominent shopping destinations. “If you told me six years ago, when I embarked on this journey as an independent singer-songwriter, that I would be plastered on a billboard someday, I would have assumed you to be bonkers,” he wrote.

“Here I am, 6 years in, and I am proud to tell you that I am at a place far beyond my imagination.”

De Cruz is no stranger to the Malaysian independent music scene, having shared the stage with Kyoto Protocol, Bil Musa, and Thai actor/singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit. He has released four EPs and numerous singles, with his last release, the single ‘Love’, arriving alongside a music video last year on October 17. It was his second single of the year following the release of the single ‘Get It On’ featuring fellow independent artist Adam Imanullah in July.

In July 2020, he released the mini-EP ‘I Am Not Bille Ellish’, which featured the singles ‘Evermore’, ‘All Over Me’, and ‘Leave’. It was his first new material since releasing his 2019 EP ‘III’, which notably featured Sabahan vocal teacher and songwriter MAYUBAYU on the track ‘Broken’.