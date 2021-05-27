Malaysian official calls long queues for BTS McDonald’s meal “dangerous” and “embarassing”

A Malaysian government official has called long queues for the McDonald’s BTS Meal “dangerous” and “embarrassing” as the country and its medical frontliners battle record numbers of coronavirus cases.

In a Facebook livestream yesterday (May 26) – the same day the anticipated meal was released – Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee claimed he received messages from frontliners who were “very upset” by photos of Malaysians not practising social distancing as they lined up for their BTS meals.

“It’s dangerous to your own safety and secondly to others. But most importantly, I’ve received hundreds of messages from our frontliners saying that they’re very upset with what they’ve seen in these viral images,” he said. “They say that sometimes they don’t even have time to properly eat because [they’re busy fighting] COVID.”

“We need to be more considerate about what’s happening in the hospitals… It’s actually embarrassing to the people in [the Sarawak city of] Sibu, if I’m being honest,” said Annuar, who is also a cardiologist and an assistant minister in the Sarawak cabinet.

“I encourage you to change your behaviours and urge individuals to think deeply about what’s happening. We should feel sympathy towards the frontliners and their situation.”

Malaysia logged a record 7,478 new positive COVID cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total to 533,367. The country is currently undergoing a nationwide lockdown dubbed MCO 3.0.

Malaysia is the first Southeast Asian country to launch the exclusive BTS and McDonald’s collaboration. The meal includes 10-piece chicken nuggets with sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, medium fries, and medium Coke, which will come in limited-edition purple packaging.

BTS and McDonald’s also recently dropped a merch line including shirts, hoodies, socks, and more. They’d previously unveiled photocards to be given to fans who will buy the meal.

The meal will soon be made available in other Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines (June 18), Singapore (June 21, following a postponement from May 27), and Indonesia (June 25).

BTS pop-up stores will also be coming to Manila and Singapore this week.