Malaysian pop artist Claudia announces debut album ‘Love, Again’

Malaysian pop artist Claudia Tan has officially announced her debut album ‘Love, Again’ – check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The singer-songwriter (who releases music under her first name) confirmed on Sunday (February 18) that her first full-length record will be released March 1. The 10-song tracklist will include singles that Tan dropped throughout 2022 and 2023: ‘Birthday’, ‘The Worst Part’, ‘Toast’ and ‘Your Gentleman’ – the last of which got a co-sign by BTS member Jungkook, who played the track in a livestream last year. ‘Love, Again’ can be pre-saved here.

In a statement, Tan noted that the album is a statement she’s making not only in her capacity as a musician but also “as a romance author whose works have spanned across a decade of storytelling”. In 2014, Tan began her fiction series Perfect on Wattpad, which has garnered over 160million reads on the online storytelling platform. The second novel in the series, Perfect Addiction, has been read over 85million times on Wattpad and was published by Wattpad Books in 2022. A screen adaptation of the book, starring Ross Butler, Kiana Madeira and Matthew Nozska, premiered on Prime Video last year.

Tan’s statement further notes that ‘Love, Again’ follows a character who falls in love for the first time, only to be betrayed by her partner. “Tackling the idea of love, and the potential for disillusionment, ‘Love, Again’ aims to deconstruct what it means to find a truly meaningful love, and the growing pains of a whirlwind first romance,” she says.

The tracklist of ‘Love, Again’ by Claudia is:

1. ‘Love, Again’

2. ‘Make Believe’

3. ‘Your Gentleman’

4. ‘Toast’

5. ‘The Worst Part’

6. ‘Naivety’

7. ‘Slowly’

8. ‘Oh My God!’

9. ‘Settle 4 Less’

10. ‘Birthday’

A native of Kuching, Sarawak, Claudia Tan began releasing music in 2020, going viral on TikTok with the single ‘Bodies’ that same year. That song was a collaboration with producer and songwriter Irwinandfire, who is also Tan’s partner and executive producer of ‘Love, Again’.