Malaysian promoters Malaya Roll mark five years with show featuring Leaism, Langkasuka, The Venopian Solitude

Malaysian gig organiser and venue operator Malaya Roll has announced plans to celebrate its fifth anniversary: a show featuring the likes of Leaism, The Venopian Solitude and Langkasuka.

The three acts will be joined by Serbuk Cheese, Airinna Namara and Hawa at the ‘5 Years Malaya Roll’ gig, which will take place June 18 at the Angkasa Space gig venue in Bandar Seri Permaisuri, Kuala Lumpur. Performances will kick off at 4pm and end at 11pm, though set times are not yet available.

Pre-sale tickets can be bought at MYR 35 by contacting the organisers directly, while those looking to purchase tickets at the door will have to fork out MYR 50.

According to Malaysian government guidelines on all indoor venues, masks should be worn at all times and venue management is responsible for ensuring nobody with a positive COVID-19 test is allowed into the building.

Malaya Roll first began as an underground gig venue in the Malaysian state of Johor, in 2017. The team behind the venue eventually branched out into organising gigs across the country and advocating for releases by underground artists.

Malaya Roll has previously organised gigs featuring Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Orkes A. Hizadin, Senja, Transitions, Des Panik and many more.

The return of live music to Southeast Asia has seen a slew of concerts and festivals be announced for the region, with Boy Pablo, Justin Bieber and Russ playing concerts in Malaysia later this year – the country’s first major shows since April 2020. July will also see the return of Penang’s Northern Music Festival, led by pop-punk outfit One Buck Short, metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and punk trio No Good.