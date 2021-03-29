Malaysian promoters to mark return of live music with National Gig Day events in April

Promoters in Malaysia will be celebrating the return of live music to the country with National Gig Day in April.

The live music campaign, locally known as Hari Gig Kebangsaan (or HGK), will take place on April 10 and 11. So far, 17 small gigs nationwide will be held under its banner.

Initiated by indie community platform TAPAUtv, HGK will feature more than 50 acts performing in venues across major cities and towns such as Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Ipoh, Kamunting in Perak, Bayan Lepas in Penang, and Masai in Johor.

See the gig listings below.

“Hari Gig Kebangsaan is the celebration of gigs that are the pulse which enlivens a scene,” reads the event flyer.

“All are invited to show their appreciation and support for the gig ecosystem (organisers, venues, musicians, crew, poster designers, videographers, etc) by buying tickets or merch that is specially made for HGK.”

All tickets will be limited in line with standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organisers note.

Those unable to attend the shows in person can also watch the shows at TAPAUtv where they can also make donations and buy merchandise.

As of Sunday (March 28), the list of bands and acts slated to perform includes post-hardcore outfit Sekumpulan Orang Gila, indie groups Loko, Kapow and Grey Sky Morning, as well as experimental rock band Monoloque, hip-hop duo Gard Wuzgut and more.

There will also be a livestream-only performance from Oi! band A.C.A.B and a soft launch for metalcore group Crazy Grizzly’s new album ‘Tergiversate’.

Promoters and organisations involved in HGK include Malaya Roll, Music Addicts Malaysia, Hashtag Media, Junk List, Luas, Atas Angin, and more.

In Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring Selangor, the venues participating are Angkasa Event Space in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, the Saxophone Store along Jalan Panggong, Stesen Seni in Damansara Perdana, the Revolution Stage in Petaling Jaya, and KL PAC in Sentul.

2 gig ni @BiggieColdcutz akan jadi emcee. yay!#HariGigKebangsaan * tiket mimpi basah still available. contact number kat poster tu cepat! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/50Jomk0KPD — Bam (@ArifBam) March 28, 2021

The Insider Satellite will be the Ipoh venue taking part in HGK, while MB Live Studio will be hosting a livestream-only showcase in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Johor will have shows in Rocking Jams Hall in Masai and Spuncok@LotusHq in Johor Baru, while Rajawali Studio in Bayan Lepas, Penang will have a livestream-only performance.

In Perak, the Dplace Cafe in Taiping and Insider Satellite will be taking part in HGK.

Tiket untuk Santai Malam Finale masih ada lagi gais. Banyak lagi ni taknak beli ke. Jom sapot 🤗 #HariGigKebangsaan #HGK #sapotlokalband #malayaroll pic.twitter.com/qiEcXWviEz — MALAYA ROLL (@MalayaRoll) March 28, 2021

Ticket prices for the shows vary according to the venues and shows, ranging between RM20 and RM50 per person. They can be bought via the respective organisers and venues. Some live-streamed events such as the one organised by MB Live Studio in Sabah are entry-by-donation.

National Gig Day comes after the Malaysian government’s decision to permit live concerts to resume under a new set of guidelines starting March 10. Such events were put to a halt for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On March 9, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all events are only permitted to an audience half the size of the premises’ regular capacity, while audience and performance must adhere to social distancing measures.

Also performing next month in Malaysia are Zee Avi and Zainal Abidin, who will headline a concert at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on April 9.